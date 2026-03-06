Ustaad Bhagat Singh: A Week Early Surprise for Pawan Kalyan Fans
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, led by Pawan Kalyan, will be released on March 19, a week ahead of its initial plan. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film highlights the life of an IPS officer and his daughter. It will compete with ''Dhurandhar 2''.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated film ''Ustaad Bhagat Singh'' starring Pawan Kalyan has advanced its release date to March 19, 2026, as announced by the production house, Mythri Movie Makers.
Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie promises to deliver a gripping narrative surrounding an IPS officer and his daughter, who counterfeit their demise after a family tragedy.
Scheduled to clash with ''Dhurandhar 2'' at the box office, fans eagerly await this cinematic showdown starring Kalyan, Raashii Khanna, and Sreeleela.
(With inputs from agencies.)