Left Menu

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: A Week Early Surprise for Pawan Kalyan Fans

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, led by Pawan Kalyan, will be released on March 19, a week ahead of its initial plan. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film highlights the life of an IPS officer and his daughter. It will compete with ''Dhurandhar 2''.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: A Week Early Surprise for Pawan Kalyan Fans
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film ''Ustaad Bhagat Singh'' starring Pawan Kalyan has advanced its release date to March 19, 2026, as announced by the production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie promises to deliver a gripping narrative surrounding an IPS officer and his daughter, who counterfeit their demise after a family tragedy.

Scheduled to clash with ''Dhurandhar 2'' at the box office, fans eagerly await this cinematic showdown starring Kalyan, Raashii Khanna, and Sreeleela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026