Modi Hails BJP's Peace Efforts in Northeast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the BJP's role in ensuring lasting peace in Northeast India, contrasting it with Congress's alleged accords driven by selfish interests. Speaking virtually in Assam, Modi praised the state's development under the BJP and condemned Congress for compromising national security.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the era of violence marked by bomb blasts and gunfire is over in the Northeast, thanks to the BJP's efforts. Speaking to a public gathering in Assam's Kokrajhar district via a virtual platform, Modi highlighted the enduring peace brought to the region.
The Prime Minister contrasted the BJP's achievements with those of the Congress, accusing the latter of signing accords merely to fulfill 'selfish interests'. He praised the ongoing development in Assam under what he described as a 'double-engine' government led by the BJP.
Further criticizing the Congress, Modi alleged that they endangered India's national security by allowing the lands of indigenous people to be overtaken by infiltrators. He called on voters to punish Congress in the upcoming elections and to assert that there is no place for infiltrators in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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