TMC MLA Sparks Outrage with Threatening Remarks to EC Official
TMC MLA Manirul Islam is under fire for allegedly threatening an Election Commission official over voter roll changes. His aggressive remarks, captured in a viral video, underline tensions with the EC during West Bengal's SIR exercise. Islam's comments have intensified criticism from the opposition BJP.
- Country:
- India
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Manirul Islam, has stirred controversy with threatening remarks aimed at an election official. Captured in a viral video, Islam warned of severe consequences if genuine voters are removed from the electoral rolls amid the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.
In the footage, Islam emphatically stated that the poll panel should not provoke the TMC's patience, declaring that his party is ready to retaliate if necessary. The video emerges shortly after a violent protest in Farakka, allegedly involving Islam, which targeted a Block Development Office during an SIR hearing.
Criticism has mounted from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with leader Sajal Ghosh accusing the TMC of fostering a 'goonda culture' that allows such inflammatory rhetoric against democratic bodies. Despite the backlash, the TMC has yet to respond officially to the allegations against Islam.
