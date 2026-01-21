Left Menu

TMC MLA Sparks Outrage with Threatening Remarks to EC Official

TMC MLA Manirul Islam is under fire for allegedly threatening an Election Commission official over voter roll changes. His aggressive remarks, captured in a viral video, underline tensions with the EC during West Bengal's SIR exercise. Islam's comments have intensified criticism from the opposition BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:01 IST
TMC MLA Sparks Outrage with Threatening Remarks to EC Official
  • Country:
  • India

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Manirul Islam, has stirred controversy with threatening remarks aimed at an election official. Captured in a viral video, Islam warned of severe consequences if genuine voters are removed from the electoral rolls amid the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

In the footage, Islam emphatically stated that the poll panel should not provoke the TMC's patience, declaring that his party is ready to retaliate if necessary. The video emerges shortly after a violent protest in Farakka, allegedly involving Islam, which targeted a Block Development Office during an SIR hearing.

Criticism has mounted from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with leader Sajal Ghosh accusing the TMC of fostering a 'goonda culture' that allows such inflammatory rhetoric against democratic bodies. Despite the backlash, the TMC has yet to respond officially to the allegations against Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026