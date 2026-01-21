Left Menu

EC Demands Accountability in West Bengal Voter List Scandal

The Election Commission has demanded a report from West Bengal's Chief Secretary regarding actions taken against officials accused of illegally adding names to voter lists. Despite directives for suspensions and FIRs, the state's compliance has been lacking, prompting escalation and political tension.

EC Demands Accountability in West Bengal Voter List Scandal
The Election Commission has taken a stern stance, demanding a detailed report from West Bengal's Chief Secretary within 72 hours regarding actions against state officials involved in voter list irregularities. Four officials stand accused of illegally adding names to electoral rolls in Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

Despite the EC's clear directives for suspension and criminal proceedings against the implicated Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant EROs, former Chief Secretary Manoj Panth's reported inaction has drawn condemnation. In response, the EC reiterated its instructions, shifting the responsibility to district magistrates to ensure compliance.

The issue gained political traction following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims of intimidation by the EC. The state's Special Commissioner has contested the need for harsh measures, labeling the FIR directive as excessive. However, the EC remains unwavering, underscoring their commitment to uphold electoral integrity and address all irregularities adequately.

