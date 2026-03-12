FBI Opens First Ecuador Office to Combat Crime

The United States has taken a significant step by opening its first Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Ecuador, the U.S. Embassy in Quito announced on Wednesday. This move is part of an effort to enhance cooperation with Ecuadorian authorities in tackling the pervasive issues of drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism.

Ecuador's Interior Minister John Reimber highlighted the importance of this collaboration, mentioning that FBI agents are now permanently stationed in Ecuador to work alongside a newly established national police unit. This marks an upgrade in joint crime-fighting operations between the two nations, following previous efforts.

President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has made the crackdown on organized crime a primary focus of his administration. In a show of solidarity, Ecuador recently executed a joint operation with U.S. officials, targeting drug trafficking rings in the country. This new FBI presence further strengthens these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)