Britain Aims to De-escalate US Trade Tensions Amid Greenland Dispute

Britain is taking steps to ease trade tensions with the United States following President Donald Trump's threat of imposing additional tariffs on European countries, including the UK. The move comes amid opposition to Trump's controversial push to acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized reducing trade barriers to benefit British businesses. Reeves expressed confidence in the lasting partnership between the UK and US, bolstered by last year's economic deal to lower tariffs.

While the EU considers a retaliatory tariff package, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained a firm stance against yielding to Trump's Greenland ambitions. Reeves reiterated that diplomacy, not antagonism, will guide solutions, keeping Britain as a key negotiator.

