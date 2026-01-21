Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress Warriors Against Corruption

Rahul Gandhi, addressing Congress district chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand, emphasized facing the challenges posed by the current regime 'fearlessly.' In Kurukshetra for a training camp, he urged strengthening grassroots efforts and warned against divisive tactics. The Congress remains committed to unity and proactive engagement with the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress Warriors Against Corruption
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called upon the party's district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand to boldly confront challenges posed by what he described as a 'corrupt' regime. During a daylong visit to Kurukshetra, Gandhi underscored the importance of dedication and fearlessness among party officials.

Gandhi, addressing the District Congress Committee presidents, emphasized their role as 'warriors' in the fight against corruption and urged them to strengthen the party's grassroots organization. The former Congress chief also highlighted the need for unity in diversity and cautioned against divisive politics.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss strategies for promoting the Congress's policies and countering the government's recent changes to the MGNREGA scheme. Gandhi reassured the DCC chiefs of ongoing support and periodic evaluations to boost their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026