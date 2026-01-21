Rahul Gandhi Rallies Congress Warriors Against Corruption
Rahul Gandhi, addressing Congress district chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand, emphasized facing the challenges posed by the current regime 'fearlessly.' In Kurukshetra for a training camp, he urged strengthening grassroots efforts and warned against divisive tactics. The Congress remains committed to unity and proactive engagement with the public.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called upon the party's district unit chiefs from Haryana and Uttarakhand to boldly confront challenges posed by what he described as a 'corrupt' regime. During a daylong visit to Kurukshetra, Gandhi underscored the importance of dedication and fearlessness among party officials.
Gandhi, addressing the District Congress Committee presidents, emphasized their role as 'warriors' in the fight against corruption and urged them to strengthen the party's grassroots organization. The former Congress chief also highlighted the need for unity in diversity and cautioned against divisive politics.
The meeting served as a platform to discuss strategies for promoting the Congress's policies and countering the government's recent changes to the MGNREGA scheme. Gandhi reassured the DCC chiefs of ongoing support and periodic evaluations to boost their efforts.
