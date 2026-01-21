Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Deal On Ice Amid Greenland Dispute

The European Parliament has suspended its work on the EU-U.S. trade deal due to Donald Trump's interest in Greenland and tariff threats. The agreement aimed to eliminate EU tariffs on U.S. goods but faced criticism for being unbalanced. Talks have now been delayed indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:21 IST
Transatlantic Trade Deal On Ice Amid Greenland Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Parliament has put on hold its efforts to finalize a trade deal with the United States, citing concerns over President Donald Trump's recent actions. The suspension comes in response to Trump's expressed desire to acquire Greenland and his threats of imposing tariffs on European nations opposed to his plan.

The EU had been negotiating to remove many import duties on U.S. goods, a strategy agreed upon during a July meeting in Turnberry, Scotland. Additionally, both sides agreed to maintain zero tariffs on U.S. lobsters, a deal initially reached with Trump in 2020. The arrangement, however, has been criticized for favoring the U.S., as it requires the EU to slash most of its duties, while the U.S. maintains a 15% tariff.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, announced the suspension of the deal, which was supposed to be finalized in January. The decision to halt the process risks triggering higher tariffs from the U.S., as the Trump administration has refused to make any concessions without the deal in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026