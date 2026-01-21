Trump's Ambitions for Greenland: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

In a diplomatic statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his intentions to acquire Greenland. However, he assured that force would not be used in pursuing the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen responded positively to Trump's non-aggressive stance, despite the maintained interest in Greenland's acquisition.

The interaction highlights a delicate balance between diplomatic assurances and persistent territorial ambitions from the U.S, setting the stage for ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)