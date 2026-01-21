Left Menu

Trump's Ambitions for Greenland: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland but assured that he won't use force. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed Trump's peaceful approach while addressing the ongoing interest. The dialogue unfolded during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:33 IST
Trump's Ambitions for Greenland: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a diplomatic statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his intentions to acquire Greenland. However, he assured that force would not be used in pursuing the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen responded positively to Trump's non-aggressive stance, despite the maintained interest in Greenland's acquisition.

The interaction highlights a delicate balance between diplomatic assurances and persistent territorial ambitions from the U.S, setting the stage for ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026