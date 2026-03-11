Left Menu

Drone Attacks Disrupt Gulf Air Traffic Amid Escalating Conflict

The Gulf region faces aviation disruptions as drones fall near Dubai's airport during intensified conflict with Iran. Bahrain relocates planes, impacting global travel. The crisis causes flight cancellations, airline reroutings, and increased fares due to heightened security threats. Dubai's Emirates, Qatar Airways, and others struggle to resume full service.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drones dropped near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, prompting Bahrain to evacuate planes, as regional infrastructure continued to suffer from attacks amid the Iran conflict.

The war, entering its 12th day, has disrupted air traffic, leading to tens of thousands of canceled or rerouted flights, largely paralyzing Middle East airspace.

Airlines like Emirates and Etihad resumed partial operations but remain under capacity, with rising jet fuel prices and global travel demand concerns complicating recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

