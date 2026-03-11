Green Tribunal Steps In to Save Rohini Park for Local Kids
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to inspect a Rohini district park over alleged unauthorized swings and commercial misuse. The tribunal aims to verify claims of park commercialization, violating Supreme Court orders, thereby depriving local children of their play area. A report is expected within two weeks.
The National Green Tribunal has intervened amid allegations of unauthorized swings and mismanagement in a district park in Rohini, Delhi. The charges involve the illegal commercial occupation of the park, depriving local children of their play space, despite Supreme Court orders restricting such activities.
A bench led by judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi has instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a spot inspection. The committee's member secretary must file an action-taken report within two weeks, with failure to comply necessitating a video conference explanation. The case is adjourned until March 27.
The tribunal's action was sparked by a local resident's complaint alleging repeat commercial activities in the park contrary to apex court guidelines limiting park use for events to 10 days a month. Unauthorized swings were initially removed last year, but have reportedly been allowed back.
