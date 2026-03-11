Green Tribunal Steps In to Save Rohini Park for Local Kids

The National Green Tribunal has intervened amid allegations of unauthorized swings and mismanagement in a district park in Rohini, Delhi. The charges involve the illegal commercial occupation of the park, depriving local children of their play space, despite Supreme Court orders restricting such activities.

A bench led by judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi has instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a spot inspection. The committee's member secretary must file an action-taken report within two weeks, with failure to comply necessitating a video conference explanation. The case is adjourned until March 27.

The tribunal's action was sparked by a local resident's complaint alleging repeat commercial activities in the park contrary to apex court guidelines limiting park use for events to 10 days a month. Unauthorized swings were initially removed last year, but have reportedly been allowed back.