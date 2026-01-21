BJP Eyes Historic Wins in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The BJP has declared its intention to form governments for the first time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu by overcoming the incumbent administrations of the TMC and DMK, respectively. At a crucial strategy session led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the party expressed confidence in its groundwork for the upcoming assembly elections.

Reports from party representatives across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry affirmed the BJP's robust preparation. The national general secretary, Arun Singh, conveyed optimism about forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term and potential strong showings in Kerala and Puducherry.

Nabin emphasized reinforcing grassroots units and countering the Congress's negative narratives against the BJP's initiatives. Discussions also covered the impact of Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighting efforts to amplify its reach at the booth level.

(With inputs from agencies.)