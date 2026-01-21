Left Menu

BJP Eyes Historic Wins in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The BJP is confident of forming its government for the first time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu by defeating the ruling TMC and DMK in the upcoming assembly polls. The party's strategy meeting chaired by national president Nitin Nabin expressed satisfaction with the preparedness nearing the elections.

  • Country:
  • India

Reports from party representatives across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry affirmed the BJP's robust preparation. The national general secretary, Arun Singh, conveyed optimism about forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term and potential strong showings in Kerala and Puducherry.

Nabin emphasized reinforcing grassroots units and countering the Congress's negative narratives against the BJP's initiatives. Discussions also covered the impact of Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighting efforts to amplify its reach at the booth level.

