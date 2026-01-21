Clash Over Governor's Address: Constitutional Crisis in Karnataka
R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, accused the Congress state government of exploiting the Governor's address for political purposes. The dispute centers on contentious remarks about the Center's replacement of a national employment program, raising constitutional questions and criticisms of governance failures.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political clash, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, has sharply criticized the state's Congress government. Ashoka accused the administration of politicizing the Governor's address and undermining constitutional institutions to obscure what he claims are governance failures.
The controversy erupted over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address on January 22 to the Karnataka legislature. The Governor expressed displeasure over negative comments regarding the central government's Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin), which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
Ashoka argues that the involvement of the Governor in partisan politics threatens constitutional balance and federal stability. He accused the Congress of converting the Governor into a spokesperson for their political narratives, highlighting stalled development projects and administrative missteps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Over Islamic Republic Ignites Kerala Politics
Governor's Address Controversy Deepens in Karnataka: A Political Standoff
Bulldozer Politics in Raipur: A Controversial Response to Crime
Pakistan's Parliament Approves Secrecy Bill Amid Opposition
Fed's Rate Decision: The Battle of Growth and Politics