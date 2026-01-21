Clash Over Governor's Address: Constitutional Crisis in Karnataka

In a heated political clash, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, has sharply criticized the state's Congress government. Ashoka accused the administration of politicizing the Governor's address and undermining constitutional institutions to obscure what he claims are governance failures.

The controversy erupted over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address on January 22 to the Karnataka legislature. The Governor expressed displeasure over negative comments regarding the central government's Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin), which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Ashoka argues that the involvement of the Governor in partisan politics threatens constitutional balance and federal stability. He accused the Congress of converting the Governor into a spokesperson for their political narratives, highlighting stalled development projects and administrative missteps.

