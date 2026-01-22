Global Alliances: Trump's Board of Peace Initiative Expands
Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, have agreed to join the U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'. The initiative aims at resolving global conflicts but diplomats express concerns about its potential impact on the United Nations' efforts.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar have accepted invitations from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace', according to a joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry, along with the United Arab Emirates.
The statement further highlighted that each nation will proceed to sign accession documents as per their legal protocols. Kuwait has also agreed to participate, as confirmed by its foreign ministry.
Trump's initiative invites numerous world leaders to collaborate on resolving global disputes, although diplomats caution it might undermine the United Nations' efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
