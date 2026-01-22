Global Alliances: Trump's Board of Peace Initiative Expands

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar have accepted invitations from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace', according to a joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry, along with the United Arab Emirates.

The statement further highlighted that each nation will proceed to sign accession documents as per their legal protocols. Kuwait has also agreed to participate, as confirmed by its foreign ministry.

Trump's initiative invites numerous world leaders to collaborate on resolving global disputes, although diplomats caution it might undermine the United Nations' efforts.

