Putin's Response to Trump's Board of Peace Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reviewing a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to join a proposed Board of Peace focused on Middle East peace. Putin indicated Russia's willingness to contribute $1 billion from frozen assets for long-term membership, as outlined by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:23 IST
Putin's Response to Trump's Board of Peace Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia's Foreign Minister is evaluating U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join a proposed Board of Peace.

This initiative aims to facilitate a peace settlement in the Middle East, according to quotes from Russian news agencies during Russia's Security Council meeting.

Putin expressed that Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion for participation, sourced from frozen Russian assets, aligning with Trump's proposal for sustained engagement on the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

