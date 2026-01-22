Putin's Response to Trump's Board of Peace Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia's Foreign Minister is evaluating U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join a proposed Board of Peace.

This initiative aims to facilitate a peace settlement in the Middle East, according to quotes from Russian news agencies during Russia's Security Council meeting.

Putin expressed that Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion for participation, sourced from frozen Russian assets, aligning with Trump's proposal for sustained engagement on the board.

