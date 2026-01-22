Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged SCCL Tender Irregularities

Political tension in Telangana is mounting following allegations of irregularities in the tenders of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The BRS is demanding a high-level investigation, while the ruling Congress challenges the opposition to debate the issue.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy explained that any CBI probe into the matter requires the state government's consent. Although SCCL is jointly owned by the Telangana and union governments, Reddy pointed out that the state government primarily controls the company.

Amid accusations of nepotism and political interference, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao called for an inquiry, while Congress defended its governance, suggesting attempts to defame its leadership. The state government recently canceled several SCCL tenders following media scrutiny over alleged irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)