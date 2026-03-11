Assam Congress Hits Pause on Raijor Dal Alliance Talks

In a crucial political development, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi declared a halt to alliance negotiations with the Raijor Dal on Wednesday, citing challenges in forming a consolidated opposition platform for the impending state assembly elections.

Gogoi, through a social media post, expressed the party's willingness to collaborate with Raijor Dal but acknowledged the inability to create a productive climate for the alliance. He emphasized that their primary objective was to focus on realistic strategies to maximize their chances of electoral success.

Despite the setback, Gogoi reassured that Congress would reevaluate the alliance prospects in the future. This pause follows Raijor Dal's decision to withdraw from talks and coincides with Congress's joint campaign with CPI(M), AJP, and APHLC for the elections.