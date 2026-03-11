Modi Criticizes Congress; Promises AI Hub in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Kerala. Emphasizing BJP's achievements, he urged people to elect NDA for progress. Highlighting drone manufacturing and AI initiatives in Kerala, Modi accused Congress of politics over the West Asia crisis and praised Gulf countries' care for Indian workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, at a BJP-led NDA rally in Kerala, highlighting Gandhi's alleged ignorance of national development.
Modi urged voters to break free from the LDF-UDF political cycle, emphasizing BJP's successes, and outlined plans to transform Kerala into a technology hub.
He accused Congress of political maneuvering over the West Asia crisis, while commending Gulf nations for aiding Indian citizens.
