Modi Criticizes Congress; Promises AI Hub in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, at a BJP-led NDA rally in Kerala, highlighting Gandhi's alleged ignorance of national development.

Modi urged voters to break free from the LDF-UDF political cycle, emphasizing BJP's successes, and outlined plans to transform Kerala into a technology hub.

He accused Congress of political maneuvering over the West Asia crisis, while commending Gulf nations for aiding Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)