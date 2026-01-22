Crucial NDA Talks in Tamil Nadu Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
BJP Tamil Nadu election-in-charge Piyush Goyal held a critical meeting with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami to finalize NDA plans in the state. This meeting precedes Prime Minister Modi's Chennai visit, where NDA leaders aim to demonstrate unity against the ruling DMK coalition.
BJP Tamil Nadu election-in-charge Piyush Goyal met with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at Palaniswami's Greenways residence on Thursday. The agenda was to finalize strategies for the NDA in the state.
This breakfast meeting comes just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled arrival in Chennai for a political rally. The event is expected to show NDA's consolidated strength as they prepare to challenge the ruling DMK combine.
According to BJP Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, Goyal and other BJP leaders visited to confer with Palaniswami, the NDA leader and the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.
