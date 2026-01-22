Diplomacy in the Arctic: Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. Forge Security Ties

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed on Thursday that Denmark remains committed to constructive dialogue with the U.S. regarding security in the Arctic, emphasizing respect for Denmark's territorial integrity.

U.S. President Donald Trump, after initially threatening tariffs to gain leverage over Greenland, reassured there would be no forced actions, suggesting an agreement is near over the disputed Danish territory's status. Following discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump indicated a Western Arctic alliance deal could satisfy both missile defense and mineral access ambitions while restraining Russian and Chinese interests.

Frederiksen stated that NATO recognizes Denmark's stance and confirmed that Rutte's discussions did not compromise the nation's sovereignty. She underscored that Arctic security is a comprehensive NATO issue, affirming natural discourse between NATO's head and the U.S. president. Denmark seeks to collaboratively advance Arctic security initiatives, including the U.S.'s proposed Golden Dome missile-defense system, with adherence to respecting territorial borders.

