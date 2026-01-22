Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Key Diplomatic Talks on Ukraine Resolution

The Kremlin expressed appreciation for U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's diplomatic attempts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but refrained from commenting on his optimism about a potential agreement. Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for discussions, with a briefing expected after the meeting.

The Kremlin acknowledged the diplomatic efforts of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in addressing the Ukraine crisis, but stopped short of endorsing his optimistic outlook on reaching an agreement.

Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, is set to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks in Moscow. The Kremlin plans a briefing post-meeting, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming their arrival in the late afternoon.

Peskov affirmed the continuation of discussions on the Ukrainian issue and praised the peace-making role of the Trump administration. However, he withheld comments on the progress stage and overall optimism surrounding the impending talks.

