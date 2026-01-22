Left Menu

Trump Unveils Ambitious Board of Peace Amid Global Skepticism

President Donald Trump has launched the "Board of Peace" to oversee the Gaza ceasefire, aiming to extend its influence globally. Skepticism and non-participation from key allies, concerns over the board replacing the UN's role, and tensions involving Russia, China, and other nations highlight the launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:04 IST
Trump Unveils Ambitious Board of Peace Amid Global Skepticism
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump announced the formation of the "Board of Peace" on Thursday, tasked with maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza. During the World Economic Forum, Trump showcased the initiative as a potential successor to certain United Nations functions.

Despite an ambitious agenda, skepticism loomed large as several traditional U.S. allies, including France, Norway, and Sweden, opted out of the project. Concerns about Russian participation and the board's potential overreach complicate its establishment.

The launch coincided with Trump's softened stance towards Iran and his ongoing diplomatic struggles regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump hopes to use this project to bolster global peace efforts alongside distinguished global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
2
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoil

Tragedy and Injustice: A Kuki Woman's Plea for Justice Amidst Manipur Turmoi...

 India
4
Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026