Trump Unveils Ambitious Board of Peace Amid Global Skepticism

President Donald Trump announced the formation of the "Board of Peace" on Thursday, tasked with maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza. During the World Economic Forum, Trump showcased the initiative as a potential successor to certain United Nations functions.

Despite an ambitious agenda, skepticism loomed large as several traditional U.S. allies, including France, Norway, and Sweden, opted out of the project. Concerns about Russian participation and the board's potential overreach complicate its establishment.

The launch coincided with Trump's softened stance towards Iran and his ongoing diplomatic struggles regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump hopes to use this project to bolster global peace efforts alongside distinguished global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)