Tragedy Strikes as Woman Constable Found Dead in Gujarat

A tragic incident unfolded at the police headquarters in Bharuch, Gujarat, where a young woman constable, Preeti Parmar, allegedly took her own life. The unfortunate event has raised concerns and prompted an investigation by local authorities.

According to police reports, Parmar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her residential quarters. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene, although its contents have not been disclosed as it is yet to be examined.

The police are treating this as an accidental death for now, and a post-mortem has been conducted. Parmar's mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to gather more evidence that might provide insight into the circumstances leading to her death.

