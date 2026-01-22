Left Menu

Promising Prosperity: New Initiatives in Kangra District

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced financial aid and development initiatives in Kangra's Sulah Constituency. His plans include infrastructure upgrades, employment opportunities, and educational reforms to boost regional prosperity. He addressed the expansion of the Kangra Airport and employment opportunities for Agniveer scheme participants in the police force.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a financial aid program for all eligible women in Kangra's Sulah Constituency, promising Rs 1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samaan Nidhi Yojna. During his visit, he unveiled various initiatives focused on social security and infrastructure development.

Sukhu also emphasized efforts to upgrade Bhawarna into a Nagar Panchayat and addressed the Kangra Airport expansion, promising fair compensation for affected landowners. The expansion is expected to enhance tourism and local employment, reducing the need for youth to seek jobs in metropolitan areas.

Additionally, Sukhu announced large-scale recruitments in the police department and education sector reforms. He criticized the previous government's inefficiencies and clarified the current stance on Section 118 concerning land sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

