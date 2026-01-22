Modi Kicks Off BJP Election Campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's election campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu with public meetings. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects in Thiruvananthapuram and also flag off new trains. Elections are scheduled in both states in April.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart the BJP's election campaign in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday. The prime minister's visit aims to galvanize support ahead of the polls.
In Thiruvananthapuram, Modi will partake in an official event to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development initiatives. The event will also see new trains being flagged off, marking progress in regional transportation.
Following the government program, Modi will address party rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Chengalpattu. With elections due in April, these engagements represent a strategic effort to bolster the BJP's standing in the poll-bound states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
