Left Menu

Modi Kicks Off BJP Election Campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's election campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu with public meetings. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects in Thiruvananthapuram and also flag off new trains. Elections are scheduled in both states in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:32 IST
Modi Kicks Off BJP Election Campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart the BJP's election campaign in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday. The prime minister's visit aims to galvanize support ahead of the polls.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Modi will partake in an official event to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development initiatives. The event will also see new trains being flagged off, marking progress in regional transportation.

Following the government program, Modi will address party rallies in Thiruvananthapuram and Chengalpattu. With elections due in April, these engagements represent a strategic effort to bolster the BJP's standing in the poll-bound states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across the U.S.

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across the U.S.

 Global
2
Orient Electric's Profit Slips Amidst Exceptional Expenses

Orient Electric's Profit Slips Amidst Exceptional Expenses

 India
3
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Sing...

 India
4
India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026