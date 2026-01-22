Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Noida Pit Tragedy and Religious Dispute at Magh Mela

In a solemn event marking socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra's death anniversary, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav condemned the government's handling of both the tragic death of a software engineer in Noida and the religious controversy at the Magh Mela.

Yadav slammed authorities for their inability to rescue the engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, who died after falling into a pit, criticizing the dissemination of videos about the incident. He also addressed the religious dispute, blaming the BJP for disrespecting traditional practices and pressuring officials.

Reaffirming his concerns about the BJP's capitalist tendencies, Yadav portrayed these actions as threats to socialist values and vowed to continue his party's efforts to strengthen the socialist movement in the face of these challenges.

