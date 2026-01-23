EU Breaths Easy as Donald Trump Reverses Threats on Greenland Deal

European Union leaders experienced a moment of relief as U.S. President Donald Trump retracted his earlier threats concerning Greenland during an emergency summit in Brussels. Despite the apparent reprieve, leaders noted the lasting impact on transatlantic trust.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that recent tensions have calmed but emphasized vigilance and readiness to respond should threats resurface. The EU remains committed to maintaining a strong partnership with the United States, albeit with expectations of mutual respect.

The summit also underscored Europe's dependency on U.S. support, notably in defense under NATO. Discussions are pivoting towards a balance of sustaining ties with Washington while pursuing greater independence. European leaders are striving to solidify a unified stance amidst evolving transatlantic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)