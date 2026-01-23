Trump Calls for Prosecution of Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith

In a bold move on Thursday, former President Donald Trump publicly demanded the prosecution of former U.S. Special Counsel, Jack Smith, accusing him of 'large scale perjury' without presenting evidence. Trump's accusation was shared on social media after Smith testified before Congress earlier that day.

This recent testimony was Smith's first public appearance since stepping down from his role last year before Trump's anticipated return to the presidency. During this engagement, Smith expressed that he believed Trump's Justice Department would likely pursue legal action against the former president.

The allegations have reignited discussions about the Justice Department's next moves and the ongoing legal challenges Trump may face. Trump's statements have added a new layer to the already complex narrative surrounding his interactions with the judiciary.