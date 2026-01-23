Left Menu

Trump Calls for Prosecution of Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump has called for former Special Counsel Jack Smith to be prosecuted, alleging 'large scale perjury.' This follows Smith's recent testimony before Congress. Smith claims the Justice Department might find a way to indict Trump. This marks Trump's first public reaction since Smith's testimony.

In a bold move on Thursday, former President Donald Trump publicly demanded the prosecution of former U.S. Special Counsel, Jack Smith, accusing him of 'large scale perjury' without presenting evidence. Trump's accusation was shared on social media after Smith testified before Congress earlier that day.

This recent testimony was Smith's first public appearance since stepping down from his role last year before Trump's anticipated return to the presidency. During this engagement, Smith expressed that he believed Trump's Justice Department would likely pursue legal action against the former president.

The allegations have reignited discussions about the Justice Department's next moves and the ongoing legal challenges Trump may face. Trump's statements have added a new layer to the already complex narrative surrounding his interactions with the judiciary.

