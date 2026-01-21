Royal Battle: Prince Harry's Emotional Testimony Against the Press

Prince Harry delivered an emotional testimony on Wednesday at London's High Court, asserting that the Daily Mail had severely affected his wife Meghan's life. In his privacy lawsuit against the paper's publisher, he described the ordeal as 'an absolute misery.'

Alongside other notable claimants like Elton John, the Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy violations dating back to the early '90s. He refuted the publisher's insistence that their information sources were legitimate, calling the accusations 'preposterous smears.'

During court proceedings, Harry maintained strong opposition to claims of a 'leaky' social circle. He emphasized that any relationship with journalists had been unavoidably professional, challenging the legality of information-gathering tactics he described as intrusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)