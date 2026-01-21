Left Menu

Royal Battle: Prince Harry's Emotional Testimony Against the Press

Prince Harry, along with six others including Elton John, is taking legal action against the Daily Mail for privacy violations. Harry expressed his distress over the press's impact on his wife Meghan's life during his testimony at London's High Court, while denying journalists' connections to his social circle.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:18 IST

Prince Harry

Prince Harry delivered an emotional testimony on Wednesday at London's High Court, asserting that the Daily Mail had severely affected his wife Meghan's life. In his privacy lawsuit against the paper's publisher, he described the ordeal as 'an absolute misery.'

Alongside other notable claimants like Elton John, the Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy violations dating back to the early '90s. He refuted the publisher's insistence that their information sources were legitimate, calling the accusations 'preposterous smears.'

During court proceedings, Harry maintained strong opposition to claims of a 'leaky' social circle. He emphasized that any relationship with journalists had been unavoidably professional, challenging the legality of information-gathering tactics he described as intrusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

