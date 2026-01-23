Modi Hails BJP's Triumph in Thiruvananthapuram: A New Dawn for Kerala Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, signaling a significant shift in Kerala's political landscape after more than 40 years of Left dominance. Speaking at a rally, Modi expressed confidence that this victory marks the beginning of further successes for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Drawing parallels with the BJP's ascent in Gujarat, which began with a single city win nearly four decades ago, Modi highlighted how the same trajectory could unfold in Kerala. He noted that before 1987, the BJP had a marginal presence in Gujarat, but its first victory in Ahmedabad eventually led to sustained governance in the state.

Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to Thiruvananthapuram, Modi critiqued the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front for neglecting the city's development. He assured residents that Thiruvananthapuram would become a model city under BJP leadership, following his visit to launch new developmental projects and train services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)