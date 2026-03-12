Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly Polls: A Two-Phase Race?

The West Bengal assembly elections are likely to be held in two phases, according to a senior Election Commission official. Most political parties, excluding the ruling TMC, favored this approach to curb poll-related violence. The final decision will follow further meetings in New Delhi.

The West Bengal assembly elections, encompassing 294 seats, are likely to occur in two phases starting next month, a senior official from the Election Commission has revealed. Final decisions are pending after further evaluations in New Delhi.

In recent discussions, political parties, aside from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), advocated for a one or two-phase election, as indicated by interactions with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata. Security officials echoed these sentiments, emphasizing it would deter potential poll-related violence by limiting opportunities for disruption across regions.

While a single-phase election remains theoretically possible, as exemplified by Maharashtra in 2024, the likelihood for West Bengal remains slim, given ongoing concerns over maintaining law and order. State government assurances of stringent oversight during both pre-poll and post-poll periods aim to address these apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

