To Lam's Vision: Vietnam's Bold Economic Leap

To Lam, Vietnam's top leader, was reappointed as the head of the ruling Communist Party, after an unanimous vote by its central committee. His leadership will guide the nation for the next five years, focusing on turbocharging growth in the export-reliant economy.

As a bold reformist, Lam promises two-digit economic growth, emphasizing a system based on 'integrity, talent, courage, and competence'. The party aims for at least 10% annual growth and announced the appointment of 19 Politburo members, including key figures like Tran Thanh Man and Phan Van Giang.

Lam's re-election signals stability to foreign investors, despite past reforms that led to job losses among civil servants. He navigates through challenges with a strategic approach, seeking approval from rival party factions. Lam aims to transform Vietnam into a high-middle-income economy by 2030 through innovation and efficiency.

