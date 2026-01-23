Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fervent address at a BJP rally in Kerala, sharply criticized the state's current political leadership, alleging corruption and divisive politics. He specifically targeted the ruling Left and the Congress, accusing them of hindering development and promoting hardline elements.

Modi called for a decisive mandate for the BJP, promising comprehensive infrastructure development and good governance in Kerala. He highlighted the BJP's achievements in electrifying the entire rail network and launching multiple Vande Bharat trains in the state.

Drawing parallels to the BJP's rise in Gujarat, Modi expressed confidence in the party's potential success in Kerala. He cited the BJP's victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as evidence of shifting public trust, hoping for similar outcomes in the upcoming state elections.

