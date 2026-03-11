Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: AI Allegations Ignite Assam Development Debate

BJP leaders rebutted Congress's claims of AI-manipulated images of Assam roads, asserting the state's tangible infrastructure progress. They criticized Congress for allegedly spreading fake news due to their inability to accept BJP-led development achievements, amidst the backdrop of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:05 IST
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered accusations from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who alleged that Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used artificial intelligence to depict the state's roads positively. BJP officials argued that the Congress's disdain for Assam was apparent, and the state's residents would remember this perceived insult. Pijush Hazarika, Assam's Minister and government spokesperson, condemned Congress for allegedly spreading false news, asserting that a real highway was wrongly portrayed as AI-generated.

Hazarika claimed the opposition struggles to accept the transformative efforts made by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Assam, especially as elections approach. He condemned what he described as the continued propagation of falsehoods by Congress, supported by what he called their ecosystem's 'fault checkers.' Hazarika emphasized that these actions exposed Congress's discomfort with the developmental progress in the state.

In response, Congress's Supriya Shrinate accused the Chief Minister of engaging in 'epic buffoonery' by supposedly using AI to depict Assam's roads. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress for ridiculing Assam's development. He accused them of frustration with Assam's rapid growth over the last decade, stating that their anti-Assam rhetoric stemmed from broader hostility towards the BJP. The state's upcoming elections are anticipated to occur in the first half of the year.

