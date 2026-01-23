Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu to address the first NDA rally in Maduranthakam ahead of the state's Assembly elections. He was welcomed by local dignitaries at the airport and traveled by helicopter to the rally site, joined by key NDA allies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tamil Nadu on Friday to energize the NDA's campaign by addressing a rally in Maduranthakam, with state elections looming in a few months.
Upon arrival from Thiruvananthapuram, Modi was welcomed at the airport by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, among other officials.
The Prime Minister then proceeded by helicopter to Maduranthakam, located nearly 87 kilometers from the airport, to partake in the rally. Prominent NDA figures, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, were present to bolster the alliance's election push.
