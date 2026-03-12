AIADMK Dismisses Alliance Rumors with Vijay-led TVK

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, emphatically denied any ongoing discussions with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) regarding an electoral alliance. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Palaniswami criticized the media for fueling baseless speculation about such an alliance.

Palaniswami further clarified that there have been no seat-sharing negotiations carried out with their current allies, including BJP. After a meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L Murugan, he confirmed that these interactions did not concern electoral preparations or seat distributions.

The AIADMK leader also responded to Chief Minister M K Stalin's assertion that the coming elections were essentially a battle between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami labeled such remarks as indicative of Stalin's insecurity, predicting a strong performance from the AIADMK-led NDA in the impending elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)