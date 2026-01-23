BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for misnaming the VB-G RAM G Act, calling it a reflection of Congress' disregard for Lord Ram. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of erasing historical legacies, including those of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he mistakenly referred to the VB-G RAM G Act as 'VB GRAM G'.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of demonstrating contempt for Lord Ram and criticized the Tamil Nadu government's stance on Sanatan Dharma.
Targeting the Congress further, Trivedi alleged attempts by the party to erase the legacies of figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while questioning its right to Gandhi's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)