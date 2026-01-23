BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he mistakenly referred to the VB-G RAM G Act as 'VB GRAM G'.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of demonstrating contempt for Lord Ram and criticized the Tamil Nadu government's stance on Sanatan Dharma.

Targeting the Congress further, Trivedi alleged attempts by the party to erase the legacies of figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while questioning its right to Gandhi's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)