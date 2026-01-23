Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Honors Netaji Bose: A Tribute to India's Revolutionary Hero

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, extolling his remarkable contributions to India's freedom struggle. Adityanath highlighted Bose's inspirational legacy, his global efforts, and the enduring impact of his revolutionary calls for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:14 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, celebrating him as a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence during a ceremony in Lucknow.

Adityanath praised Bose for his inspiring leadership and his role in galvanizing the movement for freedom. He recalled Bose's iconic rallying cries, "Give me blood and I will give you freedom," and "Delhi Chalo," as symbols of courage and determination against oppressive forces.

The chief minister also noted Bose's international efforts, mobilizing support from countries like Germany and Japan, and emphasized the collective gratitude felt by the people of Uttar Pradesh on this occasion. The event saw attendance from key state figures, marking the birth anniversary of Bose, honored as 'Parakram Diwas.'

