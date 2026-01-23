Left Menu

Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

Global finance leaders, including ECB's Christine Lagarde, disagreed with Canadian PM Mark Carney's assertion of a new, coercive world order. At Davos, discussions highlighted identifying global governance's weaknesses rather than ruptures. Leaders stressed resilience and adaptability amidst ongoing change, rejecting a return to the old global framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:41 IST
Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, financial leaders pushed back against Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's assertion that a new coercive world order is emerging. ECB President Christine Lagarde and others argued for identifying weaknesses in the current system rather than expecting a rupture.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized resilience and adaptability, noting that while uncertainty persists, nations should not expect a return to the previous global order. Instead, they must invest in strengthening regional and national frameworks.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva urged embracing change, acknowledging ongoing shocks in global governance. The leaders collectively stressed the importance of adaptability and maintaining focus amidst critiques and evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

 India
2
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

 India
3
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

 India
4
Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026