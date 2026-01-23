Shifts in Foreign Direct Investment Patterns in China

China experienced a 9.5% drop in foreign direct investment in 2025, totaling 747.7 billion yuan, as reported by the commerce ministry. However, some countries increased their stakes significantly.

Notably, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Britain boosted their investments by 66.8%, 27.3%, and 15.9% respectively, showcasing their growing economic ties with China.

In the preceding year, 2024, foreign direct investment in China was recorded at 826.3 billion yuan, contrasting the recent downward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)