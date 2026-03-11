Left Menu

Kremlin Accuses Britain of Involvement in Bryansk Missile Strike

The Kremlin claims British specialists were involved in a Ukrainian missile strike on Bryansk using British Storm Shadow missiles. Moscow insists the attack targeted civilians, whereas Ukraine states a military factory was the target. No immediate comment came from London while tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:47 IST
The Kremlin has accused British specialists of being involved in a Ukrainian missile attack on Bryansk, claiming the use of British Storm Shadow missiles in the incident.

Regional authorities reported at least six civilian deaths and 37 injuries following the strike, which they condemned as a 'terrorist missile attack.' In contrast, Ukraine asserts that the target was a missile component manufacturing plant.

Russia has consistently alleged that Ukraine requires Western expertise to employ advanced weaponry against Russian territory. Despite a lack of immediate response from London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed a strike on Bryansk's military factory, heightening diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

