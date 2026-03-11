The Kremlin has accused British specialists of being involved in a Ukrainian missile attack on Bryansk, claiming the use of British Storm Shadow missiles in the incident.

Regional authorities reported at least six civilian deaths and 37 injuries following the strike, which they condemned as a 'terrorist missile attack.' In contrast, Ukraine asserts that the target was a missile component manufacturing plant.

Russia has consistently alleged that Ukraine requires Western expertise to employ advanced weaponry against Russian territory. Despite a lack of immediate response from London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed a strike on Bryansk's military factory, heightening diplomatic strains.

