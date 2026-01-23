Left Menu

Stalin Challenges Modi's 'Double Engine' Politics in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double engine' remark, asserting it will not work in Tamil Nadu. Stalin highlighted the growth of states like Tamil Nadu without such governance. He criticized Modi's campaign for a government aligning with the Centre and labeled BJP's past actions as betrayals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST
Stalin Challenges Modi's 'Double Engine' Politics in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'double engine' government, stating that such governance has no place in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin expressed his dissent during a political rally where Modi advocated for synergy between the state and central governments to ensure Tamil Nadu's progress.

Citing examples of Tamil Nadu's growth independent of this model, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu and made it clear that the state would not yield to what he termed as Delhi's arrogance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026