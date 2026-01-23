Stalin Challenges Modi's 'Double Engine' Politics in Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister M K Stalin opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double engine' remark, asserting it will not work in Tamil Nadu. Stalin highlighted the growth of states like Tamil Nadu without such governance. He criticized Modi's campaign for a government aligning with the Centre and labeled BJP's past actions as betrayals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST
- India
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'double engine' government, stating that such governance has no place in Tamil Nadu.
Stalin expressed his dissent during a political rally where Modi advocated for synergy between the state and central governments to ensure Tamil Nadu's progress.
Citing examples of Tamil Nadu's growth independent of this model, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu and made it clear that the state would not yield to what he termed as Delhi's arrogance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
