Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Polarising Tactics in Kerala

The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to polarise the state of Kerala by forming an 'unholy alliance' with the ruling CPI(M). The Congress argues that the BJP's divisive strategies will not resonate in Kerala, a state known for its pluralism, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:16 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Polarising Tactics in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to polarise Kerala, a state with a long history of pluralism, and forming an 'unholy alliance' with the ruling CPI(M) in an effort to eliminate the opposition.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, stated that the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by his party, will secure victory in the assembly elections as it garners support from all societal sections.

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to poll-bound Kerala, criticized the Congress's ties with the Muslim League, calling it a state test ground for Congress strategies. Modi's remarks were countered by Venugopal, who tweeted that the BJP misunderstands Kerala's pluralistic fabric and struggles for relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026