Congress Accuses BJP of Polarising Tactics in Kerala

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to polarise Kerala, a state with a long history of pluralism, and forming an 'unholy alliance' with the ruling CPI(M) in an effort to eliminate the opposition.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, stated that the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by his party, will secure victory in the assembly elections as it garners support from all societal sections.

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to poll-bound Kerala, criticized the Congress's ties with the Muslim League, calling it a state test ground for Congress strategies. Modi's remarks were countered by Venugopal, who tweeted that the BJP misunderstands Kerala's pluralistic fabric and struggles for relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)