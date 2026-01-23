Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Ukraine-Russia Talks Begin in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Abu Dhabi, facilitated by the United States. These discussions aim to find political resolutions to the ongoing crisis and are scheduled to continue over the next two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:06 IST
  • Ukraine

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have kicked off in Abu Dhabi, as confirmed by the United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry on Friday. These discussions are a significant step in efforts led by the United States to broker dialogue and search for political solutions to the ongoing conflict.

The talks, which have garnered international attention, will extend over two days, providing a platform for both nations to explore potential resolutions to their long-standing crisis. This development is part of a broader initiative to foster diplomatic engagement.

The involvement of the U.S. in these talks underscores its commitment to facilitating peace and stability in the region. Observers are cautiously optimistic that this dialogue may pave the way for meaningful progress in resolving the complex issues at hand.

