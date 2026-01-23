BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for misnaming the VB-G RAM G Act, claiming it reflects Congress' disdain for Lord Ram. They accused Congress of attempting to erase Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The BJP praised PM Narendra Modi for honoring Bose and urged the Trinamool Congress to respect his memory.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of disrespect through a misnomer regarding the VB-G RAM G Act. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of harboring 'hatred, contempt, and disregard' for Lord Ram as well as Sanatan Dharma.
Trivedi highlighted the alleged historical attempts by Congress to erase the contributions of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rectifying this oversight and giving Bose the respect he deserves, especially noting actions taken by the Modi government upon assuming office.
The BJP also directed its criticism towards the Trinamool Congress, questioning their commitment to Bose's legacy and urging them to detach their image from Congress affiliations. BJP warned that failure to respect Netaji could lead to political repercussions from Bengal's electorate.
