U.S. Urges Dissolution of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the dissolution of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council by February 7. Rubio supports Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé amidst escalating gang violence, emphasizing that corrupt politicians backing gangs will face consequences.

Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for the dissolution of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council by February 7, backing Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. The announcement came during a phone call with Haiti's leader, as reported by State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott. Rubio highlighted the need for Fils-Aimé's continued leadership amid rising gang violence on the island.

According to Pigott, members of the council have attempted to oust Fils-Aimé before the official end of its mandate, intensifying the situation. The United States stands firm against corrupt politicians supporting gang activities in Haiti, promising severe consequences for their actions.

This development underscores the ongoing turbulence in Haiti, as international eyes focus on the political stability and security of the island nation. Rubio's comments reflect the U.S. administration's commitment to combating the influence of violent gangs and ensuring the region's governance does not fall into corrupt hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

