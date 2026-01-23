Vote Manipulation Sparks Crisis in Kosovo's Political Future

Authorities in Kosovo have detained 109 individuals linked to alleged vote manipulation, leading to a recount of the early parliamentary election held last month in the Balkan country.

This development has deepened concerns that Kosovo's prolonged political crisis could persist, as the recount is expected to take weeks.

The prosecutor's office in Prizren faces accusations related to the falsification of election results and exertion of pressure, threats, and bribery. The allegations involve 68,017 ballots in the Prizren municipality alone.

The Kosovo election saw a turnout of 44% of its 1.9 million voters. Further detentions have not been ruled out, as state election authorities ordered a full recount of the December 28 vote due to alleged widespread irregularities.

Despite irregularities, officials believe the overall election outcome will remain unchanged, as the manipulation pertains to individual candidates within specific parties.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-Determination party achieved a decisive victory in December with 51% of the votes. Yet, political uncertainty looms due to the delays in forming a new parliament and government.

The absence of a budget for the year adds to Kosovo's challenges, which could lead to another snap election if lawmakers miss the early March deadline to elect a new president.

Kosovo, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008 after a conflict, is considered one of Europe's poorest economies and is one of the six Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the EU.