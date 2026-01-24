Haiti's Political Power Shift: Council Moves to Oust Prime Minister Amid U.S. Warnings

In a bold political move, Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council announced plans to dismiss Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite warnings of serious repercussions from the United States. Council members Leslie Voltaire and Edgard Leblanc Fils held a press conference on Friday, claiming the authority to appoint a new leader under a fresh government decree.

This council, which has already dismissed a prime minister previously, was created to facilitate Haiti's transition to elections expected this year, delayed due to escalating violence by armed gangs. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for stability, advocating for Fils-Aime to remain in office.

The political tension is heightened by internal council disagreements and corruption allegations, further complicating the nation's governance issues. While some council members support the dismissal, others, including current council president Laurent Saint-Cyr, appear to oppose it. The decision is pending publication in the official gazette, marking a contentious chapter in Haiti's turbulent political landscape.