Diplomatic Strain: U.S.-South Korea Tensions Over Coupang Investigation

South Korea's investigation into Coupang, which leaked customer data, has sparked tension with the U.S. Vice President Vance hopes diplomacy can resolve the situation. Two U.S. investors request an investigation into potential discrimination against the American firm. The controversy may affect U.S.-South Korea trade relations.

Updated: 24-01-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:29 IST
Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism on resolving tensions surrounding South Korean investigations into Coupang, an e-commerce firm with U.S. roots, following a significant data leak. South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok stated this during a media briefing on Friday.

Amid concerns of discrimination against the American firm, two key U.S. investors have called on the U.S. government to scrutinize South Korea's probe. Administration officials under President Donald Trump have been approached to shed light on Coupang's audit, which plays a pivotal role in South Korea's e-commerce scene.

Over 33 million Coupang customers were affected by this data breach, sparking backlash and comprehensive investigations from South Korean authorities. Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo emphasized that the inquiry is unbiased and similar to one that would be conducted for any Korean company under similar circumstances.

Trade relations could face uncertainty, warned Kim Min-seok, amid efforts to finalize a significant trade deal with the U.S. Lower tariffs on South Korean exports were at risk, with Vice President Vance urging bilateral dialogue preservation. Meanwhile, discussions were held on engaging North Korea diplomatically, ensuring continued discourse with Pyongyang.

