AMMK's Dhinakaran Eyes 2026 Victory with PM Modi's Support in Tamil Nadu

Amidst fervent political activity in Tamil Nadu, AMMK Party General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran exuded confidence for the 2026 state elections. The optimism followed a significant display of support in a well-attended NDA rally featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likened to a regional conference by Dhinakaran himself.

In a conversation with ANI, Dhinakaran praised the high attendance numbers, noting over 5 lakh participants, a show of strength indicative of their impending governmental formation. This development comes after Dhinakaran's return to the NDA, welcomed warmly by senior figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the enormous turnout at Modi's 'mega rally' in Madurantakam, marking it as an indelible moment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The rally showcased the consolidated front by NDA allies BJP, AIADMK, and AMMK in Chengalpattu, where PM Modi criticized the DMK leadership for alleged corruption and wrongdoing, boosting expectations for an NDA triumph.

